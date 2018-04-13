Clinton man running in Boston Marathon to honor officers killed in line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- A Clinton man plans to run in one of the biggest marathons in the country to honor the Clinton Police Department and the two officers who lost their lives in the past year.

Officers Gary Michael and Ryan Morton were killed in the line of duty seven months apart.

Loc Hong lives in the same neighborhood as Michael's widow and Officer Nathan Bettencourt, who was injured the same night Morton was killed.

"It is a small town, and it just happened," Hong said. "It was a tragedy, and I felt like I could not do anything for them."

Hong remembers running the Clinton Half Marathon last year when he saw Michael helping keep runners safe at the event.

"He was on the street working for all of us during that half marathon," Hong said.

So on Monday, Hong will run the 26.2-mile race in Boston to honor the two men. He'll be running while wearing a thin blue line flag covered with signatures from many of the officers from the Clinton Police Department.

"It is where I get my motivation, so at least I can do something for them," Hong said.

Hong leaves for Boston on Saturday morning.