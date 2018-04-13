Does “Rampage” Rock? “Beirut” worth visiting? “Truth or Dare” daring? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is The Rock solid? Russ and Shawn let us know if Dwayne Johnson scores again...and if the other films opening today are worth your time.

1) RAMPAGE (PG-13)

Warner Brothers

RUSS

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a knack for making a silk purse out of a cinematic sow’s ear. Can he do the same for the cursed video game genre? Maybe so. In “Rampage,” based on the Midway arcade game, Johnson plays a primatologist who has to figure out what to do when giant genetically mutated animals head to downtown Chicago in a destructive rage.

It’s as goofy as it sounds, but the visuals are spectacular and Johnson’s outsized charisma helps, too. “Rampage” is better than it has any business being.



Shawn says yes, more fun than it has any businesss being. Silly, silly, silly. “Rampage” is completely illogical but Dwayne Johnson is a joy to watch. Loved all the references to the video game.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) BLUMHOUSE'S TRUTH OR DARE (PG-13)

Universal

RUSS

Blumhouse, the phenomenally successful production company responsible for a slew of hit horror films, might have finally jumped the shark. “Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare” is an annoying creepfest about a group of teens on spring break in Mexico who play a game of Truth or Dare that’s been overtaken by a demon. Naturally, things turn deadly and the participants desperately try to figure a way out.

There are a few scares, but mostly it’s just irritating. The truth is, it’s bad...and I wouldn’t watch it again on a dare.



RUSS: 1 Popcorn Bag

SHAWN: DNS

3) BEIRUT (R)

Bleeker Street

RUSS

Jon Hamm stars in “Beirut,” a bleak political thriller about a one-time US diplomat who is forced by CIA operatives Rosamund Pike and Dean Norris to help save a colleague from terrorists in Lebanon the 1980s. Hamm inherits his best role since “Mad Men,” but Pike is wasted in yet another part that doesn’t give her much to work with.



Shawn says Jon Hamm is brilliant. He’s the main attraction. Overall a razor-sharp thriller that gets dark at times.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

Remember to give the Fox 4 Screening Room a 'like' on Facebook, where were currently giving away passes to see the upcoming comedies "I Feel Pretty" with Amy Schumer and "Super Troopers 2."

Like " Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc