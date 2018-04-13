Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris attempt to save the day in the video game adaptation “Rampage”

“Rampage” based off of the video game features Dwayne Johnson back again in action hero mode along with Naomie Harris best known from the James Bond films. In the movie, when three different animals become infected with a dangerous pathogen, a primatologist (Dwayne Johnson) and a geneticist (Naomie Harris) team up to stop them from destroying Chicago. The pair talked to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about researching gorillas and enjoying Chicago.