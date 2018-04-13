“Rampage” based off of the video game features Dwayne Johnson back again in action hero mode along with Naomie Harris best known from the James Bond films. In the movie, when three different animals become infected with a dangerous pathogen, a primatologist (Dwayne Johnson) and a geneticist (Naomie Harris) team up to stop them from destroying Chicago. The pair talked to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about researching gorillas and enjoying Chicago.
Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris attempt to save the day in the video game adaptation “Rampage”
-
A preview of the some of the biggest blockbuster movies coming to theaters in 2018
-
Grief-stricken KC church members stunned to hear leader may be linked to wife’s murder
-
50 years since we lost MLK: Reflecting on the past and looking to the future
-
Rockhurst senior who built prosthetic arm for metro boy now going to teach other kids how to do it too
-
Iowa family died after inhaling toxic gas in Mexico, authorities say
-
-
Alicia Vikander brings a new look and vibe as Lara Croft in the reboot of Tomb Raider
-
2 Blue Valley Northwest grads lead Loyola-Chicago to Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament
-
Chiefs TE Demetrius Harris gets 2 days in jail, 2 years probation for marijuana charge
-
Why was Emily Blunt was hesitant about working with her husband?
-
Overland Park man charged with premeditated murder of wife, bond set at $1 million
-
-
Chicago, Overland Park mayors wager on Loyola-Kansas State
-
Overland Park mom invents bag to help daughter after kidney transplant
-
Olathe police warning of group of thieves targeting women in metro and their purses