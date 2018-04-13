Former fiancee of 2-year-old girl’s father found guilty in little girl’s murder

GARDNER, Kan. — The woman accused of killing a 2-year-old Gardner girl has pleaded no contest to her murder and been found guilty.

Lindsey Thomasson, the former fiancee to the girl’s father, originally pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in 2-year-old Presley Porting’s death. The charge alleges the girl died from child abuse.

On Friday, Thomasson pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, and a Johnson County judge found her guilty. Her sentencing has been scheduled for June 12.

In February, Presley’s mother, Stephanie Porting, filed a lawsuit against the girl’s father, Thomasson and Thomasson’s father.

The lawsuit argues Thomasson committed intentional battery as well as negligent physical discipline. Thomasson was caring for Presley when the girl died in February 2017.

The suit also alleges Presley’s father, Nick Russom, and Thomasson’s father, Michael Thomasson, should have known Thomasson was abusing Presley. The girl lived with Russom and his fiancee in Gardner.