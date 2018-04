https://localtvwdaf.files.wordpress.com/2018/04/2018-15.mp3 2018-15 . I host a weekly radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM and I post it on http://www.fox4kc.com website weekly.

This week’s KC Forum is “Going to the Dogs” as the non-profit is raising money to purchase bullet-proof vests for police dogs. Celtic Rockers “The Elders” are being inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame, I talk to drummer, Kian Byrne. And Cristo Rey High School is “Dancing with the KC Stars” as their one and only fundraiser.