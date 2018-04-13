Leawood’s ‘Officer Oliver’ brightens residents’ days with visit to senior living center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Six-year-old Officer Oliver Davis wants to be a police officer when he grows up, but for now he's doing what he can before joining the force.

“They help people, and they are nice to people,” Officer Oliver said of other police officers.

On Friday, Oliver went on patrol on at a metro senior living center.

“He believes he`s a real police officer, and since he can`t work at the police station yet, this is his way of helping out the community,” his mom Brandi Davis said.

His mom takes him to get flowers before each visit to local nursing homes.

“He told me his New Year`s resolution was to go to more nursing homes and to hand out more flowers,” Davis said.

This kid cop hands out flowers and tickets to the seniors for "being too cute."

“Because it makes people smile,” Officer Oliver said.

They started calling around to nursing homes, and Friday's visit to Westchester Village of Lenexa is the fourth one they've been to in a month.

“He brings a lot of love to these nice people,” said 84-year-old Monty Duerksen, who lives in the senior living facility.

“I can`t stop smiling because I see how happy he makes them and how he got in the car after the last retirement home and said, 'I feel so good right now,' so it makes me feel like we`re doing something right, and it makes me feel great that he is being impacted also by this,” Davis said.

And the people living at Westchester Village can't seem to get enough of it.

Officer Oliver got his uniform and official police motorcycle in December, and he rides into the room in style on each visit.

“I got it for Christmas! I didn`t play with Batman toys or anything else. I just like wanted this, so it was like the only thing I wanted,” Officer Oliver said.

He always asks if they could use a hug and enjoys every minute of making others feel good.

“I just love that he`s making an impact, and it`s impacting him too," Davis said. "He feels good and wants to do it more, and we`ll keep on doing it.”

“It makes me feel good,” Officer Oliver said.

Oliver said he'll continue his New Year's resolution throughout the rest of the year.