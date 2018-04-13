One of KC Zoo’s oldest chimpanzees, Patty, dies at age 55

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City Zoo’s oldest female chimpanzees died Thursday.

Patty was 55 years old. She was described as the matriarch of the troop and one of the most recognizable animals at the zoo.

“With her freckled face and spunky attitude, she was a favorite of Zoo guests,” spokesperson for the zoo Kim Romary said.

Female chimpanzees have an average life expectancy of 37 years. Patty ranked among the ten oldest at an AZA accredited zoo.

According to the zoo, Patty was experiencing declining health associated with her age.

“The difficult decision was made yesterday to humanely euthanize her due to declining health associated with her advanced age,” Romary said.

Patty did not have any children of her own but did serve as a surrogate mom to Dafina and was something of a “grandma” to the entire troop.

“Her devoted human caregivers will especially remember Patty for her feistiness,” Romary added. “She was always willing to learn new things, but also very set in her ways. She will be deeply missed by everyone at the Kansas City Zoo.”