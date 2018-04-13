Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt designer bonds out of Wyandotte County Detention Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The designer of the Verrückt water slide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kan., has bonded out of the Wyandotte County Detention Center.

John Schooley bonded out Wednesday. He is due back in Wyandotte County Wednesday, April 25 at 2 p.m.

Schooley made his first appearance in the Wyandotte County Courthouse Monday afternoon after spending the weekend in the Wyandotte County Detention Center.

U.S. Marshals arrested Schooley Monday, April 2 as he returned to the United States on a flight from China. He was then held in Dallas County until he was extradited to Kansas.

Schooley was reportedly out of the country on business but was aware that he had been charged and was wanted, a U.S. Marshals spokesperson previously told FOX4.

A grand jury indicted Schooley on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated endangering of a child in the deadly water slide incident that killed 10-year-old Caleb Schwab in August 2016.

Read the full indictment against Schooley here.

At his Monday court appearance, Schooley pleaded not guilty to all the charges filed against him.

His attorney, Justin Johnston, asked for a bond reduction from $500,000 to $250,000, arguing Schooley is not a danger to society or a flight risk. The judge said no, citing the seriousness and the number of charges.

The Wyandotte County judge ordered that if Schooley posts bond, he must surrender his passport and remain law abiding.

Right now, Schooley and his co-defendents -- Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry and former park operations manager Tyler Miles -- are set to be tried together in September. But Schooley's attorney said he might file a motion to separate Schooley's trial from the other two men. Henry's lawyers are also hoping for separate trials.

Last week during Henry's hearing, the judge indicated based on what is determined during the course of the next few months, he could determine separate trials are warranted.

Henry pleaded not guilty Thursday, April 5 to the same charges. Then just hours after leaving the Wyandotte County Courthouse, a woman accused Henry of threatening her.

Officials in New Braunfels, Texas, confirmed to FOX4 that police were called Thursday night to a property Henry's family owned.

New Braunfels police said when they arrived, Henry was gone, but a woman at the property said Henry threatened her.

Henry's attorney Ron Barroso told FOX4 when Henry returned to Texas, he found his property on the family estate looted of items of personal value to him. He went to confront the person or persons he thought were responsible.

Barroso said he didn’t know whether this could affect bond but stressed Henry wasn’t under arrest. New Braunfels police confirmed the Schlitterbahn co-owner has not been charged with anything in connection to the alleged incident. But police said, if arrested and charged, it would be a misdemeanor charge under Texas law.

Henry was not ready to share his side of the story when he left the Wyandotte County Court on Thursday.

“I am not making any more comments. Do you mind? Just let me go home.” Henry said when confronted by reporters.

He told FOX4 off camera that he is incredibly sorry for Caleb Schwab's family and soon, he will share his thoughts on facing criminal charges in the 10-year-old's death on the Verrückt water slide he helped create.

“In his words, told me there's not a day goes by he doesn't think about Caleb Schwab," Henry's defense attorney Ron Barroso said. "He's torn apart by what happened out there.”

A judge ordered Henry to turn over his passport at his court appearance but denied the prosecution's request he wear a GPS ankle monitor.

“He's not going anywhere. He wants to come and defend himself against these charges," Barroso said. "I can tell you the allegations I read in the indictment are ludicrous."

The indictment against Henry shows from August 2014 until Caleb's death in August 2016, more than a dozen people reported injuries from the ride including concussions, whiplash and herniated spinal disk injuries.

The indictment also says emails from Henry shows he had a desire to rush the timeline and in the process skipped fundamental steps in the design process of the ride.

If convicted of murder, Henry could spend anywhere from nine to more than 40 years in prison. Henry's next status check is also planned for April 25.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video