Seafood recipe to try this spring from Parkway Social Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If this warmer weather has you searching for a new seafood recipe, you'll want to try this one from Parkway Social Kitchen. In the video above executive chef John Hammack walks through how to make it.

Shrimp marinade

2.5 lbs. of U13-U15 Shrimp

¼ Cup olive oil

¾ TBSP Salt

¾ TBSP

1. Mix Ingredients together

2. Fold in Shrimp

3. Reserve until ready to cook

Basmati rice

Follow package instructions but replace water with chicken stock

Cilantro lime shrimp veggies

1 Cup Roasted Corn-shucked

½ Cup Minced Green Onions

½ Cup Roughly Chopped Cilantro

Add to Cooked Rice

Cilantro lime rice sauce

¼ Cup Lime Juice

¼ Cup Ginger Water from Ginger Container

-If you don’t have this add add about a teaspoon of chopped Ginger to ¼ C. Water

1/8 Cup Honey

¼ Bunch of Cilantro-stems removed

1 Teaspoon Cumin

1 Teaspoon Pepper

1 Teaspoon Salt

Blend all in Blender.

Reserve for cooking

Directions

Add cooked rice and veggie mixture to sautee pan. Add about ¼ Cup of the Cilantro Lime Rice Sauce to the pan and heat through, stirring occasionally.

Cook Shrimp in separate sautee pan until Done. These could also be done on a grill.