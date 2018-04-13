Teen patients at Children’s Mercy don dresses and tuxes for prom at hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Teen patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital were treated to a monumental event Friday night, one that let the around 40 teens get rid of their hospital garb and dress up in their tuxedos and gowns.

The Night for the Stars Prom at Children’s Mercy was a night many in attendance had been looking forward to. The prom was for those unable to attend their individual school’s prom for health reasons.

This was Kyle Willard’s last chance to dance with friends at his senior prom. Willard spent most of the year recovering from a bone marrow transplant.

“This is my senior year, so it's just really cool because I missed most of my senior year due to transplant. The fact that they have this is just really awesome to give kids the opportunity to still participate in something like prom even though they have medical issues,” Willard said.

Some lucky attendees were able to be escorted around the prom by players from Sporting KC and enjoy a night that they’d never forget. See all the fun in the video player above.