× Kansas City Police on the scene of a double shooting

Kansas City — Kansas City police are on the scene of a double shooting at 56th and S. Benton Ave. Two victims were located, one inside a vehicle and one outside of the vehicle. Both victims were taken to the hospital where one of the victims died from their injuries. The other victim has non-life threatening injuries. Officers continue to work at the crime scene. If you have any information on this shooting you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.