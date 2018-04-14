Kansas City Police on the scene of a double shooting

Crime scene at 56th and S. Benton Ave., KCMO

Kansas City — Kansas City police are on the scene of a double shooting at 56th and S. Benton Ave.  Two victims were located, one inside a vehicle and one outside of the vehicle.  Both victims were taken to the hospital where one of the victims died from their injuries.  The other victim has non-life threatening injuries.  Officers continue to work at the crime scene.  If you have any information on this shooting you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.