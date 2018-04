KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police on Saturday sent out a missing person alert for Christopher Sims.

Sims is 13-years-old, 5 feet tall, weighs 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he has autism was last seen in the area of 67th and James A. Reed northbound.

He is wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you see him, call KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5136.