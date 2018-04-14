Local family working toward wheelchair-accessible home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Eleven-year-old Cody and fourteen-year-old Hunter love many of the things young boys do -- BattleBots, Royals baseball, video games. They're vibrant kids full of life, but their conditions do pose some considerable challenges.

Cody and Hunter have Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a muscle condition which requires them to use a power wheelchair. Stacie Edwards said her sons have been in wheelchairs since they were around two years old.

"It affects the strength of all their voluntary muscles so that is why they are unable to crawl or roll over or stand," said Edwards.

Around their house, the size of average hallways can complicate normal days and make average tasks much more difficult.

This month, the Edwards family just purchased a property where they will be able to build a custom wheelchair-accessible home for the boys.

"It will have a lot of square footage. Space, that’s our biggest thing -- space in the living room, their bedroom, the bathroom would be the key areas," said Stacie Edwards.

Financially, everything for these guys is more expensive. Help from neighbors and community members is already helping them to reach their goal.

The Edwards family is trying to collect 20,000 tons of soda and beer cans by the end of 2019. By recycling them, they hope to raise nearly $10,000 to put towards their new home.

You can help the Edwards family reach their goal by contacting Stacie and Mike Edwards at teachloresta@hotmail.com.

Learn more at Wheelchair Accessible Home for Hunter and Cody on Facebook.