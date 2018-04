KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot in KCMO Saturday evening.

Authorities responded to the scene near 59th and Ridgeway around 7:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Witnesses at the scene told officers an adult male had been shot.

Police are calling it a “death investigation,” and it is not ruled a homicide at this time.

