Child ejected from vehicle in crash at 59th & Swope Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child is in critical condition after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash Sunday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:24 a.m. at 59th and Swope Parkway when a silver Pontiac car traveling northbound collided with a silver Chevrolet SUV heading eastbound.

A child riding in the rear seat of the Chevrolet was reportedly ejected in the crash. The child is at an area hospital, reported to be in critical condition.

The adult female driver of the Chevrolet, as well as the adult driver — and lone occupant — of the Pontiac were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

