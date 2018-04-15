Double shooting leaves one dead in Sedalia

SEDALIA, Mo. — Police are investigating after a shooting in Sedalia left one person dead and another injured on Sunday.

Officers were called on a report of shooting at 314 N. Summit. One victim was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle, while another was transported by Pettis County ambulance to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The deceased victim was identified as 42-year-old Maurice Harper Sr.

Police did not release details on the injured victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sedalia police and ask to speak with Det. John Fellows at (660) 827-7823 ext. 1217.