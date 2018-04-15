‘Full Metal Jacket’ actor R. Lee Ermey, Marine veteran and KCK native, dies at age 74

Statement from R. Lee Ermey's long time manager, Bill Rogin: It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/vf4O78JKmb — R. Lee Ermey (@RLeeErmey) April 15, 2018

R. Lee Ermey, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and actor best known for his role as the foul-mouthed Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kurick’s “Full Metal Jacket,” has died at age 74.

Ermey’s long time manager broke the news on Twitter, writing, “It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey (“The Gunny”) passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed.”

Ermey served as a U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant and an honorary gunnery sergeant, and also served as a Marine drill instructor. He served 14 months in Vietnam and completed two tours in Okinawa, Japan.

Born in Emporia, Kansas, Ermey grew up in KCK until he was 14. In an interview with CMP, Ermey recalled growing up on a small farm just outside the city.

“They built the Kansas Speedway right on top of my old farm – you know it’s always a kid’s dream to grow up and leave the farm and go find his wealth, his fame and fortune and come back and buy the family farm. I came back a few years ago to buy the family farm and it’s a darned parking lot for the Kansas Speedway and they wouldn’t sell it to me!”

His family moved to Washington state in his teenage years, where he began getting in trouble with the law. Upon one court appearance, a judge gave him the option of jail or the military. He chose the military.

“Basically, a silver-haired judge, a kindly old judge, looked down at me and said, ‘This is the second time I’ve seen you up here and it looks like we’re going to have to do something about this,” he once told CMP. “He gave me a choice. He said I could either go into the military — any branch I wanted to go to — or he was going to send me where the sun never shines. And I love sunshine, I don’t know about you.”

After 11 years of service, Ermey was able to turn his military background into an acting career. He landed a role as a helicopter pilot in 1979’s “Apocalypse Now,” and also served as a technical adviser on the film.

Ermey’s 1987 role in “Full Metal Jacket” earned him a Golden Globe nomination and numerous other accolades as the foul-mouthed drill instructor, for which Ermey wrote his own dialogue and improvised much on set.

He was also the voice of the plastic army men leader Sarge in the “Toy Story” films.

Ermey’s acting career spanned five decades. Most recently, he hosted “GunnyTime With R. Lee Ermey” on Outdoor Channel.