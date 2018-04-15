Healthy candied pecans recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Healthy Candied Pecans

Makes 8 servings (2 tablespoons per serving) 3 tablespoon granulated-style stevia

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon water

1 cup pecan halves, left whole or chopped in half

Cut a large sheet of foil, and place it on the counter. In a small bowl, stir together the stevia, cinnamon, allspice, and salt. Stir in the water until all of the ingredients are well mixed. Add the pecans to a small saucepan, and cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, for 2-3 minutes or until fragrant. Reduce the heat to medium, and add the cinnamon mixture. Stir constantly with a spatula until the pecans are completely coated. Transfer the mixture to the prepared foil. Let the pecans cool completely to room temperature, and ensure the coating has hardened and turned crunchy before breaking apart any clumps.

Note: granulated sugar or brown sugar can be substituted for the stevia, but it will increase the calorie and carbohydrate levels.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 94; Fat 9.7g (Saturated 0.8g); Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 36mg; Carbohydrate 2g; Fiber 1.4g, and Protein 1.2g