FOX4's Shawn Edwards sat down with John Krasinski, known for his break-out role in "The Office" U.S. series, to discuss his latest project, "A Quiet Place."

IMDB describes the film as "A family is forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound."

Krasinski directed and starred in the film, which also stars his wife, Emily Blunt.

Watch the trailer below: