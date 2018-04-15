Mother nature was no match for Sporting KC fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas City Royals game against the Los Angeles Angels may have been postponed but mother nature was no match for Sporting Kansas City fans.

Despite freezing temperatures, fans filled Children’s Mercy Park in KCK to see Sporting KC play the Seattle Sounders.

“It’s always a beautiful day for soccer,” Jim Hunter said.

“This is nothing compared to other MLS games I’ve been to,” Erin Mohr said. “This is not bad at all.”

Fans were seen bundled in blankets, coats, hats, gloves and other winter gear.

“A lot of people were bundled up and talking about how cold it was and it’s April and it’s not supposed to be this bad,” Maria Olson said.

“We’re wearing way more clothes than the players are, so if they can handle it, so can we,” Andrew Olson added.

Fans said the game, which ended in a 2-2 tie, was exciting enough that it served as a distraction against the winter-like weather.

“There were lots of fouls, so it kept it exciting,” Drew Scherer said. “It kept it warm, everybody was jumping around.”

Twenty miles east at Kauffman Stadium, Royals fans never got the chance to see the team play against the Los Angeles Angels.

“What happened to the Royals,” one fan jokingly asked. “They can’t play in this?”

Less than 30 minutes before the first pitch, the organization announced that the game was being postponed due to” sub-freezing temperatures.” It was one of six Major League Baseball games postponed on Sunday, according to ESPN. A spokesperson for the Royals explained the decision was not unilateral and that MLB ultimately made the call.

Some Sporting KC fans thought the Royals postponement was smart but said they were happy the soccer game continued.

“Baseball is a summer sport,” Scott Woodward said. “Soccer is played through the winter, so you to get used to the cold.”

A spokesperson for Sporting KC said weather postponements are uncommon in Major League Soccer.

“Thunderstorms with extended amounts of lightning in close proximity to a stadium are the most common cause, though severe weather that impacts travel for the visiting team can also necessitate matches being delayed or rescheduled,” Kurt Austin of Sporting KC wrote in a statement.

Sunday’s win means Sporting KC holds first place in the Western Conference. A makeup game between the Royals and Angels is scheduled for June 25.