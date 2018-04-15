Wrong way driver killed in head-on crash on I-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 29 Sunday morning died after a head-on collision, according to a crash report.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene on I-29 just sound of Barry Road on a two-vehicle collision, where a white Chevrolet Suburban that was heading south in the northbound lanes slammed into a black Dodge pickup head-on.

The driver of the white Chevrolet was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Dodge pickup was taken to a hospital, where is was last reported to be in stable condition.

The northbound lanes of traffic were closed until around 8:30 a.m.

No one else was injured. The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.