1 person dead, another in critical condition after shooting near Truman and Hardesty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and one person was injured Monday night in a shooting in Kansas City, officials say.

Kansas City police said they didn’t get a call about the shooting. Officers just happened to be in the area of Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue when they found a car in the intersection with two people shot.

One person died from their injuries. The other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police on scene said.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more information is confirmed.