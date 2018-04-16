× 4 new retailers set to open this summer at Legends Outlets in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Four new retailers will move into the Legends Outlets this summer.

The Dapper Doughnut, Journeys, HomeGoods and Sweet Charlie’s are set to open at the KCK shopping center in the coming months.

“The new additions add a home décor retailer, footwear store and two specialty restaurants concepts to the center’s impressive and diverse lineup of stores rooted in value and unique experiences,” a Legends spokesperson said in a news release.

At the Dapper Doughnut, you can order personalized cake-style mini doughnuts that are made to order and decorated with the toppings of your choice. The doughnut shop will also offer coffee, teas and milkshakes. Dapper Doughnut is scheduled to open in May.

Sweet Charlie’s will also take a made-to-order approach but with rolled ice cream and frozen yogurt. The Legends did not provide a specific opening for Sweet Charlies but said it will open later this year.

Footwear retailer Journeys will open a new location at the Legends this summer. The popular shoe store is set to open in June.

HomeGoods will open a 20,097-square-foot store at the shopping center in May. The Legends said it will be the first store at the shopping center dedicated solely to home decor.