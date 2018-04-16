Alison Krauss performs in KC to help raise more than $1.8 million for Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 1,300 people gathered at the Kansas City Convention Center Saturday night for the 22nd annual "Kids Night Out," and together they raised more $1.8 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of Kansas City.

Alison Krauss, the winner of 27 Grammy Awards and most awarded female artist of all time, drew in a large crowd and performed at the event.

FOX4 was one of the sponsors, and our own Abby Eden was the emcee. FOX4's Nick Vasos was also there.

The outgoing Boys And Girls Clubs president said Saturday night's event is crucial to help pay for programs for the 1,200 Kansas City kids in the organization.

If you'd like to donate to the organization, you can do so by clicking or tapping here.