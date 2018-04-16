Ask a lawyer: Metro law group offering free legal advice this week in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 is once again teaming up with the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association to offer free legal advice.

This is a public service being offered in celebration of Law Week in Kansas City, which is April 16-19. National Law Day on May 1 is a day designated to raise public awareness and recognize the importance of law in our society, as first declared in 1958 by President Dwight Eisenhower.

Ask-A-Lawyer phone lines will be open Monday through Thursday this week from 5-9 p.m. You can call 816-994-3933 during those hours to ask a lawyer any legal questions you have.

Some of the most common topics involve will and trust questions, child custody arrangements and landlord/tenant concerns.

"We get a lot of questions, mostly landlord-tenant, employment law," Andrew Dockter with Lewis Rice said. "A few tax questions with Tax Day tomorrow also."