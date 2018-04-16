Hear from Chiefs HC Andy Reid & QB Patrick Mahomes as team gets started with off-season workouts

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back in town Monday for the first day off the team’s off season program.

Video posted to the Chiefs official social media accounts showed players arriving at the training facility next to Arrowhead Stadium around 10 a.m.

Around 12:30 p.m., head coach Andy Reid is expected to speak along with a few current players including quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

