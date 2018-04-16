Local organization providing food, clothes & showers for homeless get financial boost to help community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local organization dedicated to helping Kansas City's homeless community, recently received a surprise gift to help them further their mission.

Cherith Brook Catholic Worker House provides showers, food and clothing to those who are homeless in the city's historic northeast neighborhood, but they depend on donations and the kindness of their volunteers.

"There are a lot of people out there that really don’t know this is here for them," Lois Simmer said. "It’s for the community, and they do a really good job people what with these people."

Swimmer nominated the leaders of the organization for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award and the $400 that comes with it.

