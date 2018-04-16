Make Lidia’s Bucatini Amatriciana at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You don't have to fly to Rome to get a taste of its rich history. Lidia's is launching a spring menu, inspired by traditional roman ingredients. In the video above, chef de cuisine Daniel Nutty shared how to make one of the featured dishes.

Bucatini Amatriciana

Ingredients:

• 1 35-ounce can San Marzano tomatoes

• salt

• 5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil,

• 1 medium onion (about 2 cups), sliced thin

• 4 slices Guanchale or Pancetta, cut into 1 1/2-inch julienne strips

• ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

• 1 pound bucatini pasta

• 1 cup Pecorino Romano, grated

Instructions:

Pass the tomatoes and their liquid through a food mill fitted with the fine disc. Set aside. Bring 6 quarts of salted water to a boil in an 8-quart pot. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring, until wilted, about 4 minutes.

Stir in the guanchale and cook 2 minutes. Add the hot red peppers and the strained tomatoes and bring to a boil. Adjust the heat to a simmer, and season lightly with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thickened, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, stir the bucatini into the boiling water and cook, stirring occasionally, until done, about 12 minutes.

Check the seasoning of the sauce, adding salt if necessary (remember the Pecorino is mildly salty).

Reserve about 1 cup of the pasta cooking water. Drain the pasta, return it to the pot and pour in half the sauce. Bring the sauce and pasta to a boil and add enough of the pasta cooking water, if necessary to make enough of the sauce to lightly coat the pasta.

Check the seasoning, adding salt if necessary. Remove the pan from the heat, stir in 1 cup of the grated cheese and transfer to a large, heated serving platter or bowl. Spoon the remaining sauce over the top and pass additional grated cheese separately if you like.

