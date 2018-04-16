Measles outbreak cases confirmed in Johnson, Linn, and Miami counties grows to 16

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas health officials continue to investigate the measles outbreak in Johnson, Linn, and Miami counties.

To date, officials have identified 13 Johnson County confirmed cases, along with 2 Linn County residents, and 1 Miami County resident.

There have also been two cases in Kansas City, Mo.

Officials also noted one more new location possibly exposed to measles:

Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in the lobby and sanctuary; 13300 Kenneth Road, Leawood, Kan.; April 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Previously reported locations:

Mound City, Kansas:

Olathe Health Family Medicine, 301 N. 1st Street, March 26 and 28, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Casey’s General Store, 207 9th Street, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Casey’s General Store, 207 9th Street, March 28, from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

La Cygne, Kansas:

Olathe Health Family Medicine, 1017 E. Market Street, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Casey’s General Store, 406 E. Market Street, March 27, from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Below are the previously reported exposure locations, that officials say are now outside of the time frame to develop symptoms of measles.

Chick-fil-A; 12087 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, KS; March 24 from 8:15 PM til close

Walgreens; 7500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO; March 22 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

March 22: CVS, located at 1914 Swift St. in North KC

Chuck E. Cheese’s; 15225 W. 134th Place, Olathe, KS; March 21, 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

March 19: Senor Tequila, located at 6502 N. Oak Trafficway in KCMO

Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room; 21400 W. 153rd St., Olathe, KS; on March 10 from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets; 1803 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, KS; on March 10 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets; 1843 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, KS; on March 10 after 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Orange Leaf; 11524 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS; on March 10 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E. Main St., Gardner, KS; on March 9 from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

AMC Dine-In Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, KS; March 9 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas Emergency Department; 5808 W. 110th St., Overland Park, KS on March 8 and March 10 in the morning

El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS on March 7 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, KS; on March 6 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Aldi's; 15290 W. 119th St., Olathe, KS 66062; on March 2 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

In a statement released earlier this month, Kansas health offiicals urged “people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so that the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.”