New KCI airport will have 4 more gates than planned, likely delaying opening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new Kansas City International Airport is going to be slightly bigger than initially planned.

Edgemoor, the developer in charge of designing the new KCI, is making some changes.

Airline representatives told the Kansas City Council on Thursday that they need the new terminal to have at least 39 gates. The original plan only had 35 gates.

They said growth in passenger traffic prompted the design change.

But now, developers aren’t sure if they’ll meet their initial deadline to have the new airport open by November 2021. A new opening date was not announced.

The gate increase will also increase the estimated cost of the single-terminal airport, which was originally $964 million.

The new airport comes at no cost to taxpayers. Edgemoor is financing the project and will be paid back by revenue from the airlines and other airport users.