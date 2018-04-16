× Police, community leaders’ concerns grow as homicide rates rise in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two more fatal shootings over the weekend, Kansas City police say the city’s growing homicide rate speaks for itself.

Early Saturday morning police said someone repeatedly shot up the Kansas City home where 24-year-old Kindrea Brown lived with her family. Brown, who worked and attended classes at both MCC Penn Valley and KCK community colleges, was shot in her chest and killed while she slept.

On Monday morning, police said 40-year-old Craig Tonkinson was also killed by gunfire near 40th and Garfield in Kansas City.

Both cases underscore a disturbing trend that has the attention of Kansas City detectives and other community leaders. Police say, as of Monday, there were 37 homicides in Kansas City compared to 30 at this time one year ago.

“We take every homicide seriously, and there are certain cases that we want more help on,” Kansas City Police Det. Leland Blank said.

In many cases, police say they cannot solve the homicides unless more people speak up.

And now, as she prepares to bury her daughter, Brown’s hurting mom wants potential witnesses to hear her plea.

“I want them to come forth and tell what they saw because I lost a piece of my soul. When they took my baby, they took my soul, “ Janet Brown said.