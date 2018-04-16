Police search for suspect in KCMO Bank of America robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a bank robbery in KCMO on Monday.

Investigators said a suspect entered the Bank of America at 2728 Vivion Road around 10:40 a.m.

The suspect showed a handgun and demanded cash. The teller complied, and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white Lumina, which police said was later found.

The suspect is described as a white, possibly Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, about 5-foot-6, heavyset build, with a black and gray goatee, and spoke with an accent.

He was wearing a gray hoodie, black baggy pants, and a baseball cap with a red bill.

No one was injured in the incident.

If you recognize this suspect, call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.