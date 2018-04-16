Royals game in Toronto postponed due to falling ice chunks, roof damage

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have postponed their series opener against the Kansas City Royals because of chunks of ice crashing down from the nearby CN Tower following a weekend of freezing rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday.

It’s the first cancellation at Rogers Centre since a game against the Royals was called off following a collision between two panels of the stadium’s moving roof on April 12, 2001.

Police blocked access to entrance gates on the east side of the stadium, next to the tower, because “relatively large” blocks of ice were falling onto streets and sidewalks below. Authorities say no injuries have been reported, but several windows in nearby office buildings were smashed and at least one car was struck.

A weekend ice storm resulted in power outages, canceled flights and road collisions across Ontario. More than 120,000 customers remain without power.