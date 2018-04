Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning.

It happened near 40th and Garfield around 4 a.m.

An adult man died as a result of the shooting.

Kansas City police say they are holding one person they believe has information about this shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.