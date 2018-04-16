Kansas City woman shot and killed while asleep in bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are asking for help to find whoever fired multiple shots into an east side home early Saturday morning.

It happened at the corner of East 69th Terrace and The Paseo, where one of the bullets struck and killed a young woman as she slept in her own bed.

Others in the house heard the gunfire overnight, but say it happens so often, they didn't think anything of it.

“Not in my wildest did I believe it was my house,” said Janet Brown, the victim’s mother.

Brown didn't remember the gunshots until hours later, when she got up to help her daughter get ready for her job sorting packages at UPS.

“I get her up at 3 o'clock,” Brown said. “I mess with her before she goes to work. That was my process of waking her up to go to work. When I tried to wake her up, she would not wake up.”

The frantic mother called 911 for help, but it took a moment for her to recognize that someone had shot and killed her youngest child, 24-year-old Kindrea Brown.

“The paramedics said to do CPR on her, chest compressions,” Brown said. “I turned her over to do the chest compressions and I realized she was laying in blood.”

In addition to her job, Kindrea attended classes at both Penn Valley and KCK Community colleges, with dreams of becoming a physical therapist helping children.

Police don't believe she was the intended target of the shooter.

“It appears the house was probably targeted specifically, we are not really sure why,” said Det. Leland Blank, of the homicide unit. “That's the kind of information we would like to get from the community.”

Not being able to feel safe in your own bed at night has outraged crime fighting groups like KC Mothers In Charge.

Rosilyn Temple, who knew Kindrea as a child, says only the community can help put a stop to it.

“Smart young lady,” Temple said. “Promising life. Going to college. Working. Kauffman scholar, you know? How do we allow this to happen?”

The Brown family says they have no idea why anyone would harm Kindrea. They believe someone might have been jealous or envious of her success in life.

Police say detectives are eager to speak with anyone who knew the victim, or heard or saw anything suspicious.

You can also remain anonymous by calling the Crimestoppers TIPS hotline. The phone number is 816-474-8477.