20-year-old Lee's Summit man dies after hitting deer then car head on

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A 20-year-old Lee’s Summit man is dead after crashing into a deer then head on into another driver Monday night.

It happened along MO-291 just north of Kidwell Road at approximately 8:22 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report says Alex Rush struck a deer in the southbound lanes then crossed over the center line and hit a car heading north head on.

Emergency crews took Rush to the hospital, but he died from his injuries just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Both Rush and the other driver were wearing their seat belts. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.