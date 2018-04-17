Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant are back in the Netflix-original series “Santa Clarita Diet.” The married realtors are still living a quiet life, raising their teenage daughter in Santa Clarita, California. But there is way more to this horror comedy that Barrymore and Olyphant also executive produce. Barrymore and Ilyphant talked to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about what to expect from season two.
Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant push boundaries in “Santa Clarita Diet’s” second season
