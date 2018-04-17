Family Conservancy’s parent expert on how to spot child abuse early on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. More than 600,000 children every year are impacted by child abuse and neglect.

Debbie Karlstrand, parenting expert from The Family Conservancy, visited FOX 4 Tuesday, April 17 to share what to do if you suspect a child is being abused. She also mentioned that it's important to understand one of the earliest signs could be a child failing to develop mentally.

If you would like more information you can contact The Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.