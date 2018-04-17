Former First Lady Barbara Bush dies at age of 92, family says

HOUSTON — Former First Lady Barbara Bush has died, a family spokesperson announced Tuesday. She was 92.

She was the wife of former President George H. W. Bush. They were married for 73 years and had five children together.

CNN reported Sunday that the 92-year-old was in failing health and was being cared for in her Houston home and was with her husband. Bush’s office confirmed in a statement a “recent series of hospitalizations” for Bush and her decision to seek “comfort care” instead of additional medical help.

Following the reports of her condition, many politicians shared memories of and prayers and well wishes for Bush across social media, including Hillary Clinton, who on Monday said she was “thinking about Barbara Bush’s legacy of service to our country and the extraordinary family she raised.”

The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy established a page on its website for people to send their well wishes to the former first lady.

The family spokesperson said funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as is practical.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of Barbara Pierce Bush this evening at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/c6JU0xy6Vc — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 17, 2018