Get your Tax Day freebies here

Here are some Tax Day freebies to help you spend some of that sweet, sweet refund coming your way! And if you're not getting a refund this year, well then here are some ways to save some money! Either way, check out these deals.

Applebee's - Dollaritas! Applebee's is offering $1 margaritas through April 30.

Sonic – Sonic is offering half-priced cheeseburgers all day Tuesday.

Schlotsky’s – Schlotzsky’s is offering a free small original sandwich with the purchase of chips and a medium drink.

Firehouse Subs – Firehouse Subs is inviting guests to stop by to receive a free medium sub when they purchase a full price medium or large sub, chips and a drink (valid Tuesday, April 17 through Thursday, April 19, 2018). Please click here for a link to the offer.

PF Changs – PF Changs is offering a 15 percent discount off online and phone orders with the code TAXDAY

Noodles & Co. - $4 off your $10-order with promo code TAXDAY18

Captain D's - 6 pieces of Batter Dipped Fish, 1 family side, and 6 Hush Puppies all for $10.40 all day Tuesday.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita special for Tax Day at participating locations, no coupon is required.

Cici’s Pizza – Cici’s Pizza is offering the all-you-can-eat buffet for $4.17 today. Click here for the coupon

Great American Cookie Company – The Great American Cookie Company continues its annual Tax Day tradition by offering a free Cookies & Cream cookie to customers who stop by participating stores on April 17. Limit one per customer, while supplies last.

Quiznos – Quiznos is offering a 10.40 percent deduction off any purchase including catering, on April 17 to new or existing Toasty Points loyalty app members at all participating U.S. locations.

Staples - Up to 1 lb. of free shredding. Coupon required. Offer available through April 28.

Office Depot - Up to 5 lb. of free shredding with coupon. Offer available through April 28.

Chuck E. Cheese’s - Tuesday through Thursday, buy one large cheese pizza, get one large cheese pizza free.

Hooters - Through Tuesday, kids 12 and younger get a free kids meal with an adult purchase of $10 or more at participating locations.

RA Sushi - Buy one regular-price drink and get the second for $1 Tuesday at the largest nationwide sushi chain. Learn more at www.rasushi.com/tax-day.

White Castle - Through Tuesday, get 15% off any in-Castle purchase.

Free Hydromassage - Available through April 21, at Planet Fitness gyms (There are several locations in the KC metro and you don't have to be a gym member get the massage). Call or visit the website to sign up. You can visit Hydromassage.com/taxday to find the nearest location to you.

All offers available at participating locations.