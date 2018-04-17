Greitens’ charity loses 4-star rating amid Hawley’s investigation into criminal activity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's announcement that his investigation into Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' nonprofit The Mission Continues uncovered evidence of criminal activity has made one charity watchdog skeptical.

Greitens founded the nonprofit in 2007 and left the charity in 2014. Despite recent allegations about Greitens’ use of a donor list from The Mission Continues, the nonprofit still enjoyed high ratings from most of the top charity watchdog groups.

But one of the organizations that grades nonprofits, Charity Navigator, recently dropped The Mission Continues from its list of 4-star agencies.

Hawley said his investigation revealed evidence that Greitens' use of the charity's donor list broke the law. He said the governor's "serious misconduct" is an "impeachable offense."

The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that Greitens' campaign had obtained a list of top donors to The Mission Continues. The AP found that Greitens' campaign had raised nearly $2 million from donors who previously gave significant amounts to The Mission Continues. Hawley said his office found evidence that Greitens transmitted that list without permission in violation of the law.

A spokesperson with Charity Navigator told FOX 4 a "moderate concern advisory" was lodged against The Mission Continues last month, as questions swirled over whether Greitens may have misused a donor list for political reasons.

Gov. Greitens issued the following statement following Hawley's news conference:

"Fortunately for Josh, he’s better at press conferences than the law. Anyone who has set foot in a Missouri courtroom knows these allegations are ridiculous. Josh has turned the “evidence” he claims to have over to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner— a liberal prosecutor funded by George Soros who allegedly suborned perjury, falsified documents, and withheld evidence. We will dispense with these false allegations."

The Mission Continues released the following statement:

"The Mission Continues has been fully cooperating with the Missouri Attorney General’s office and we look forward to the completion of those efforts. We have said from the beginning, as an organization we completely abstain from any and all political activities. The Mission Continues did not provide, nor authorize the use of, our donors’ information to any persons or groups for political/campaign purposes. We appreciate that AG Hawley has recognized that the evidence fully supports that The Mission Continues did not authorize the use of any donor information for political purposes. Nor did we promote Governor Greitens for political office. The Mission Continues remains committed to our mission to empower veterans, volunteers, and communities around the country through the power of service."