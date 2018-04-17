Hays, Kansas man dies after farming accident

HAYS, Kan. — Authorities say a man has died in a farming accident in Hays, Kansas.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Daniel Bruce Smith had been working with another individual Monday to set steel posts into the ground with a skid steer.

The Hays Post reports that Smith was killed after the skid steer’s bucket he was standing under fell and hit him. It’s possible that the bucket hit Smith in the head before falling onto his lower extremities.

The bucket was removed from Smith’s body several minutes later and CPR was started just prior to first responders arriving on scene. An investigation has determined the death to be an accident.

Hays is about 4 hours west of Kansas City.