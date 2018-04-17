Hypnotic Brass Ensemble gets morning show grooving before performing for Lawrence students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- More than 3,000 middle school students have been both entertained and educated by a band of brothers from Chicago who are using music to help kids find their creative spirit.

The group Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, made up of seven brothers from the south side of Chicago, performed three free shows for students over the course of two days at the Lied Center in Lawrence. The group played a pair of shows on Monday and wrapped up their free shows on Tuesday.

Gabriel Hubert, Tarik Graves, Jafar Baji Graves, Tycho Cohran, Uttama Hubert, Seba Graves, Saiph Graves, and Amal Baji Hubert use their life experiences and music to help children overcome and find their passion.

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble have performed their unique style of Jazz with some of the biggest performers in the industry including Snoop Dog, Mos Def, and Mick Jones. One of their feature hits, "War", was part of the original score for "The Hunger Games".

The band is performing an additional show on Tuesday night at the Lied Center. The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information on the band you can go to hypnoticbrassensemble.com.