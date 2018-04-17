Is “The Post” provocative? “The Commuter” go off the rails? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shawn and Russ have VERY different takes on the new Steven Spielberg drama. Check out the reviews and decide if you're a "Russ" or a "Shawn."

1) THE POST (PG-13)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

It's hard to imagine a timelier movie about freedom of the press than “The Post.” Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in Steven Spielberg's riveting drama about the Washington Post's behind the scenes struggles leading up to the publication of the Pentagon Papers in 1971. It's involving and important.

Shawn says, “It’s slow and unengaging. Steven Spielberg at his mediocre best with an uninspired Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep leading the way to boredom.”

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) THE COMMUTER (PG-13)

Lionsgate

RUSS

It’s nice to see guys in their 60s who are still able to kick some backside. Liam Neeson’s latest action thriller is “The Commuter,” the tale of a former policeman who is blackmailed into hunting for a murder witness on a commuter train. While there are plenty of eye-rolling coincidences and ridiculous plot holes, there’s enough action to please fans of the genre.

Shawn says, “This Liam Neeson is like week old pizza.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

