Jewish Community Center in Overland Park unveils new turf for baseball fields

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- It’s a whole new ballgame for baseball and softball players in Johnson County. On Tuesday, the Jewish Community Center rolled out brand new synthetic turf for its diamonds.

Royals General Manager Dayton Moore was the guest of honor and said he’s excited for the opportunity that hundreds of young athletes will get to play on these fields.

There is a common element between the new turf at "The J" and Kansas City’s new Urban Youth Academy. Moore helped open them both, and he said any chance to share baseball with kids is a chance you can’t miss.

