Local Jewish group says blankets donated to Safehome represent comfort and safety

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A Kansas City Jewish group donated blankets for people recovering from abusive relationships.

Chabad Itkin runs Chabad Young KC, which is a monthly girls get-together to have discussions, learning, and hands-on crafts.

And they love giving back to the community. For “Do Good” Sunday this past week, they made blankets for Safehome.

Itkin says the group enjoys doing things for others, and were proud to help a worthy cause.

"We feel that Safehome is a very vital, important organization for our community," Itkin said. "They do outreach in the Jewish community, and the girls had a great time coming together on Sunday making these blankets, and spreading warmth and light and hope for the ladies and children that need it."

Johnson County’s only domestic violence agency said they truly appreciate the blankets.

"Every person who stays with us gets sheets, a blanket, other linens, and they can take them home, because they represent a safe night’s sleep," Susan Lebovitz, Volunteer Manager at Safehome, said.

Lebovitz urges anyone who has a question or needs help to call their hotline at (913) 262-2868.

"They mean warmth, they represent safety, they represent a good nights sleep," Lebovitz explained. "When they come to us, a lot of times women haven’t had a chance to have a 5 or 6 or 7 hours of uninterrupted sleep, so when they’re with us, they can do that. This is a warm fuzzy in the true sense of the word; it’s comfort. This represents safety."