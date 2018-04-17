Metro businesses, FOX4 Problem Solvers help paralyzed KCK man get help he needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Thanks to some generous metro companies, a KCK man who is paralyzed got some much-needed help.

FOX4 first told you about Damaine Williams in February. He was shot and paralyzed from the waist down, desperately in need of a wheelchair ramp. But the issues didn't end there.

Thankfully, not only did he get the help he needed, but multiple companies also went above and beyond Williams’ expectations.

“It's a blessing. That's how I look at everything in life now. It's a blessing,” Williams said.

Williams has a whole new outlook on life now. He was shot last July in his leg and back.

“I`m paralyzed from the waist down,” he said.

Because of his injury, Williams is confined to a wheelchair. It made his life even more difficult because his house is on a hill.

“It`s hard to get up and down the steps because my wife and her cousin carried me up and down the stairs,” Williams said.

When Williams contacted FOX4 Problem Solvers, he initially was just hoping for a wheelchair ramp.

After some investigation, it turned out that it would be too difficult to build a ramp because there were too many complications -- like meeting city code.

So, FOX4 reached out to various organizations. It's been weeks, but thanks to the help of those organizations, Williams is finally getting his independence back.

“Words can`t describe the situation, words can`t describe,” Williams said.

New Reflections Technical Institute, a vocational school, used volunteers from its outreach program to clean out Williams’ basement.

“There was a lot of beds and debris and just a lot of trash that was in the basement that needed to be cleared out, so we could do our job and get the furnace installed. They haven`t had heat all winter,” said Mark Byrd, the president and founder of New Reflections.

Then Bob Hamilton stepped in when the company found out Williams had no heat or hot water.

“Being able to help someone out who has been without heat for an entire winter and be able to give him that, so he doesn't have to go through that anymore, it warms our hearts very much,” said Tyler Allen with Bob Hamilton.

The company also put in a new toilet, fixed the gas lines and installed a water heater and furnace.

Then, an anonymous benefactor came forward and donated a lift to Williams.

“As I'm leaving, out and coming back in, I don't have to have anybody with me,” Williams said.

“I wanted to help him because it was a way I could give back to the someone in need," the anonymous donor said. "He was someone who had an unfortunate circumstance in their life.”

And JE Dunn Construction is working countless hours preparing the foundation to the home for an elevator Williams will be able to use.

“JE Dunn is honored to help improve the lives of two people in our community who were dealt some unfortunate circumstances," said Emily Gallagher, vice president of communications for JE Dunn. "Several people and organizations have stepped up to make this vertical lift happen, and we’re excited to get it installed so the Williams couple can put it to use and move on with their lives.”

All this work was done by volunteers donating time, money and energy, and Williams said he's truly blessed.

“You didn't have to do what you've done, but you've all done it, and I really thank you. From me and my family, we all thank you,” Williams said.

Doctors tell Williams he will never walk again. He goes to physical therapy once a week and believes God will one day help him walk again.