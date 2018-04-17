Metro teen artist with autism throws first pitch at Royals game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro teen with autism had a moment he'll never forget Friday night at the K.

Last week, FOX4 introduced you to Matthew Breedlove, a Blue Valley North student and professional artist whose paintings sell for hundreds of dollars a piece.

Painting has pulled the 17-year-old out of the shell that often traps people with autism. Now, Matthew is inspiring others.

The Kansas City Royals were so inspired that they invited the teen to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Friday night's game on Autism Awareness Night at the K.

"I can't believe I am here. I am so excited," Matthew said Friday night.

Matthew practiced to perfect his pitch all week. He had his brother, who was also his catcher Friday night, help him.

As he took the mound, he wore a brand new baseball glove he asked for on his birthday earlier this month.

With the roar of the crowd behind him and a single throw to home plate, Matthew added pitcher to his long list of accomplishments, continuing to inspire others to never give up.

On that field of dreams at the K, it was a moment Matthew will never forget.