Missouri AG finds evidence of criminal activity in Gov. Greitens’ charity; calls for resignation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri attorney general Josh Hawley announced Tuesday that his investigation into Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ charity The Mission Continues has uncovered evidence of criminal activity.

Hawley in no uncertain terms called on Gov. Greitens to resign.

Hawley said his investigation revealed evidence that Greitens’ use of the charity’s donor list broke the law. He said the governor’s “serious misconduct” is an “impeachable offense.”

Hawley said Tuesday that it’s up to the St. Louis prosecutor to decide whether to charge Greitens with a crime.

The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that Greitens’ campaign had obtained a list of top donors to The Mission Continues. The AP found that Greitens’ campaign had raised nearly $2 million from donors who previously gave significant amounts to The Mission Continues. Hawley says his office found evidence that Greitens transmitted that list without permission in violation of the law.

Greitens already faces a felony invasion-of-privacy charge in St. Louis for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom Greitens said he had an affair.

Separately, a special House investigatory committee is to recommend whether to pursue impeachment proceedings against Greitens.