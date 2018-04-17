Royals pitcher takes control of the wheel when large chunk of ice crashes through windshield of team bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORONTO , Ontario -- Falling ice made for a scary arrival in Toronto for the Royals, who flew in from Kansas City late Sunday after their game against the Los Angeles Angels was among those postponed.

While the team was en route to its Toronto hotel, a flying chunk of ice broke the windshield of a team bus, showering the driver in glass. Reliever Blaine Boyer grabbed the wheel and helped bring the bus to a stop.

"It seemed like we got hit by an IED," Boyer told The Athletic.

Alex Gordon told The Athletic, "He saved us."

The Athletic reports that no one was seriously injured. Catcher Drew Butera helped Boyer guide the bus to a stop.

Toronto postponed Monday's series opener against Kansas City after chunks of ice crashed down from the nearby CN Tower following a weekend of freezing rain, including one that punctured a hole in the Rogers Centre roof.

Andrew Miller, the Blue Jays' executive vice president of business operations, was standing in the infield with two colleagues around 10:00 a.m. Monday, examining existing damage, when a falling piece of ice tore a hole about three feet by five feet in the PVC roof over right field, sending ice and pieces of insulation crashing onto the turf.

"We saw it happen," Miller said. "It was pretty frightening. It was really loud. It sounded like fireworks or some kind of explosion going off."

It's the first postponement at Rogers Centre since a game against the Royals was called off following a collision between two panels of the stadium's moving roof on April 12, 2001. The teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday.

"If you come to a dome and get banged, something ain't right," Royals manager Ned Yost said about an hour before the game was called.

The 2018 MLB season is only 19 days old, but so far the weather has forced 24 delays.

